The Lighter Side: What Did Gary Craig's Dad Teach Him?

June 14, 2019
You gotta hear this story Gary shares about why he didn't go into his dad's line of business! Plus, Dad Bods are IN! More in today's Lighter Side!

Burger King is launching an "upside down" Whopper to celebrate the new season of Stranger Things

Here's what we're spending on dad whether he wants it or not: cards, dinner out, clothing, gift cards, etc.

The best gift of all? "Dad Bods" are more popular than ever with women AND men! 71% of men say that the dad bod has become fully acceptable by society. 79% say they're happy with their body. 65% of people say a dad bod is attractive. 

And what did your dad teach you in life? Most dads teach things like how to put up a tent, tie a tie, build a fire, hanging picture level, etc. 

Gary tells a story about how his dad was a jeweler. He taught him how to repair jewelry, but he ruined a customer's ankle chain! (You gotta hear the whole story -- listen to the audio above!) 

Happy Father's Day! 

