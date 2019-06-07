The Lighter Side: Woman's Insane Rules For Hubby's Bachelor Party

A woman's insane list of 'rules' for her hubby's bachelor party goes viral! Plus, it's National Donut Day! More in today's Lighter Side with Craig and Company!

It's National Donut Day... three fave types are glazed, chocolate frosted, and Boston cream. BTW, you can spell it either doughnut or donut! And there are deals and freebies all over the place!

What are the top reasons we prefer a certain side of the bed? Most common reason is that it's easier to get in/out on that side. Second answer was their partner prefers the other side.

What your side of the bed says about your political leanings https://t.co/Yyrem2TZ1e pic.twitter.com/VYkL1ynHHP — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2019

And a woman's insane list of rules for her husband at a bachelor party. She posted it on Facebook and it went viral!