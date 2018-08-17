The Lighter Side: Money Managing Tips By Gronk

Here's how Gronk saves money! And ever smell something that's not there? You might have this disorder! More in today's Lighter Side!

New England Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski says he doesn't touch the money in his paycheck! He lives off his endorsement money and banks the rest. He's even been counseling other NFL players on how to manage their money. For the first time since 2010, he finally bought himself something -- an all diamond necklace.

There's a new campaign on Kickstarter for something called the Bed Chill - it's a big table on wheels that sits across your whole bed. So you can basically never leave your bed. You can eat, do work, it has charging ports and speakers.

National Potato Day is on Sunday! Celebrate the day with ALL the fries!

Have you ever had this happen to you? Smelling something that's not there! 6% of people have this disorder that makes them smell nasty stuff that isn't there. It's called Phantom Odor Perception.

