Lighter Side of the News 8/1: Parents Hire Gaming Tutors?

Remember telling your kids to get off the video games and do their homework? Well, now it seems it's the other way around! The Wall Street Journal reports that some parents are hiring video game tutors! Yes, they want to help their kids get better at biggest games, like Fortnite.



Some say it helps kids improve their social lives, that parents really want their kids to be really good at something they love, and of course... that if a kid gets good enough, maybe s/he could go "pro" and make money. (There's a kid that makes millions playing Fortnite!)

A woman in New York is suing Canada Dry because their ginger ale doesn't have actual ginger in it. It's mostly just water and corn syrup. (Just like there's no such thing in Corinthian leather - it comes form New Jersey!)

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.