The Lighter Side: Popular Baby Names in 2028

People are upset over coffee cups... again. Plus, predictions for popular baby names in ten years! More in today's Lighter Side!

People are upset over the Starbucks Holiday Cups this time because they almost ran out of the reusable cups last Friday. Some Starbucks stores sold out of their reusable cups within minutes. Last Friday, Starbucks gave away FREE reusable red cups that would get them 50 cents off of holiday drinks for the rest of the year.

Starbucks ran out of their red reusable holiday cups!https://t.co/7HnrV9zTqp — 965tic (@965tic) November 6, 2018

The website Newberry.com put a study together to anticipate what will be the most popular baby names of 2028. Top girls names will be Charlotte, Amelia, and Harper and the top boys names will be Liam, Mateo, and Maverick

The baby-naming experts at Nameberry are celebrating their 10th anniversary and have made predictions for what the most popular baby names will be in 2028.... https://t.co/RHLTujEuYi — FPS (@ForestParkPS) November 5, 2018

Would you rather GIVE or GET a gift? Well according to a study made by Etsy, 86% of people would rather give a gift than get one. Survey also found that one-third of people like to give random gifts though out the year, not just for the holidays.