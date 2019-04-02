Psychic Medium Suzane Northrop Benefit Event in Thompson, CT

International Psychic Medium and friend of the Craig and Company Morning Show, Suzane Northrop, will be doing readings at a charity event in Thompson, CT this Thursday, April 4th. Proceeds will be benefitting TEEG (Thompson Ecumenical Empowerment Group). Seats are limited and the show is expected to sell out. Suzane joined the show this morning on details of the event. Take a listen!

Date: Thursday, April 4th

Time: 7:00pm - 9:00 pm

(Doors open at 6:00 pm)

Venue: Thompson Raceway Restaurant - 205 East Thompson Road, Thompson, Connecticut 06277

Registration: Suzane Northrop Fundraiser Event for TEEG

Tickets: ​Special VIP Seating (Includes General Admission & Book Signing with Suzane): $85.00. General Admission: $59.00 * Limited to 20 attendees