Remembering Jerry Maren

A munchkin in the Land of Oz

June 7, 2018
Craig & Company

Photo via Dreamstime

Jerry Maren was the last surviving munchkin from the 1939 classic film, The Wizard of Oz

He died last month at age 98, peacefully in his sleep. 

Years back, Craig and Company spoke to Jerry about all thing Oz! What was it like to meet Judy Garland? What were the working conditions like on the set? How much was Toto paid? And so much more!

Listen to their complete interview with Jerry here... and remember, there's no place like home! 

