Remembering Jerry Maren

Jerry Maren was the last surviving munchkin from the 1939 classic film, The Wizard of Oz.

He died last month at age 98, peacefully in his sleep.

We are sad to report that we have just confirmed the passing of Jerry Maren, the Lollipop Guild Munchkin, who delighted audiences and festival goers for years. While Jerry joins his late wife Elizabeth somewhere over the rainbow, we are all happy to have known him. RIP, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/TjUpNSiyFb — All Things Oz Museum (@ATO_museum) June 6, 2018

Years back, Craig and Company spoke to Jerry about all thing Oz! What was it like to meet Judy Garland? What were the working conditions like on the set? How much was Toto paid? And so much more!

Listen to their complete interview with Jerry here... and remember, there's no place like home!