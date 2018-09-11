The Lighter Side: Too Soon To Sell Christmas Merch?

Is it too early for Christmas?! Plus, a woman gets busted for stealing WHAT from work... for FIVE years! More in today's Lighter Side!

It's still early September (there's technically still almost two weeks of summer left), but many are already decorating for Halloween. We're still months away, but retail stores are already selling CHRISTMAS cards, ornaments, etc. Is it too soon?!?!?



A woman working behind a deli counter in Ohio got busted! Every day, she'd take home three slices of deli meat... and she did it every day for five years until she finally got caught. It added up to $9,200.00 worth of deli meat that she stole! Her bosses reported her to police.



There's a new t-shirt on Amazon that uses an optical illusion to make it look like you have huge breasts.

There's a $20 t-shirt on Amazon that uses an optical illusion to make it look like you have HUGE CANS. And it even works if you're flat-chested . . . but only if you're facing someone straight on. Once you turn to the side, it doesn't work.https://t.co/Hs9rIpfXBg pic.twitter.com/md3XaEexer — Dave Smiley (@smileyradioshow) September 11, 2018

The Lighter Side is presented by Farmington Bank.