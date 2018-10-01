Steph Interviews Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa killed her show tonight at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Connecticut where she is close to ending "The Complete Edition" Tour.

Craig and Company's Steph the Producer went backstage with Dua Lipa and she was an absolute blast!! You wont believe the connetion between Steph's uber driver and Dua Lipa's native country of Albania. Plus you dont wanna miss Dua Lipa teaching Steph her British accent. As well as Steph teaching Dua Lipa how to say things in an American accent. So funny! Check out the interview below!

Dua Lipa's concert had everyone on their feet! She started her show with "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)". Of course did her hits, "One Kiss", "IDGAF", and ended with Steph's absolute favorite "New Rules"! Make sure you check out her new single "Electricity" with Silk City, Mark Ronson, and Diplo out now!