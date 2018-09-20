The Lighter Side: Laziness Is A Survival Technique

Study says laziness is a survival technique. Plus, a man in Florida does yard work in the nude. More in today's Lighter Side!

Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day! So there's an excuse for you to go eat pizza!

Charlotte's legendary Lobster Pound offers customers the option of having their lobster sedated with cannabis before being prepared. Is the cannabis passed on to the meat... to the person who eats it? Or does it cook off?



There's a guy Florida who keeps doing his yard work in the nude and neighbors keep calling the cops on him, but there's nothing they can do because there's nothing illegal about it since he's on his own property.



It's not your fault that you're lazy! Apparently a new study found that we're all hardwired to be lazy because it helps our bodies save energy, which was a big survival advantage for ancient humans. So sitting on the couch binge-watching Netflix is a survival technique.



42% of people don't believe their boss could do their job.



The Lighter Side is presented by Farmington Bank.