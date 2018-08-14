The Lighter Side: You Can't Learn Things While Asleep

Study finds that you can't learn things while you're asleep. And here's a new way to curb your appetite... more in the Lighter Side!

Despite what you may have heard, you can't learn a foreign language in your sleep. Or quit bad habits either. Researchers scanned people's brains while we sleep and found... we can't hear anything. LOL.

And now, how about an electric fork. Researchers at the University of Maine have developed a set of chopsticks and a fork that will shock you if you put too much food on it.

According to a new survey, the hardest jobs in America are: pilot, plumber, construction, being a parent, social worker, teacher, farmer, doctor/nurse, soldier, and police/fire/paramedic.



The Lighter Side is presented by Farmington Bank.