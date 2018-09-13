The Lighter Side: Bed-Makers Have Better Sex Lives

Connecticut man wins big at Mohegan Sun! And study finds that if you make your bed every day, you probably have a better sex life. More in today's Lighter Side!

There's lots going on at Mohegan Sun! They tweeted congrats to a guy from Bethel, CT who won a progressive black jack jackpot for $875,000! Everyone he's ever met will be crawling out of the woodwork, LOL!

------ $875,898.88!! ------



A HUGE CONGRATS to Kenneth F. from Bethel, CT - he hit the Super 4 Blackjack Progressive Jackpot for $875,898.88 today in Casino of the Earth!! WOW!! pic.twitter.com/Oo3IChkK2e — Mohegan Sun (@MoheganSun) September 12, 2018

They're also holding audition for Survivor on September 20th!

Want to test your survival skills on @WFSBnews’s hit show #Survivor? We have your chance to audition here at The Shops on 9/20! https://t.co/58bQ5XStpD pic.twitter.com/IwgpZvX4nF — Mohegan Sun (@MoheganSun) September 12, 2018

Amazon will be selling and shipping LIVE Christmas trees this year. It's gotten to the point where we don't have to leave our houses for anything.

Amazon will ship live, full-size Christmas trees starting in November https://t.co/VTv6CjWY23 pic.twitter.com/T0NweZKW9B — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2018

People who make their bed every day have more sex and more friends. Bed-makers are more likely to be morning people. And people who like Seinfeld are less likely to make their beds. And bed-makers judge you for not making your bed.

Make your bed if you want a better sex life https://t.co/M0CtxSJtPj pic.twitter.com/XQM5t7F7Pt — New York Post (@nypost) September 13, 2018

There's a growing trend of idiots finishing the drinks in hotel mini-bars and replacing them with their own bodily fluids. Ew. Make sure they're sealed before you drink them!

