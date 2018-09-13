The Lighter Side: Bed-Makers Have Better Sex Lives

September 13, 2018
Photo via Dreamstime

Connecticut man wins big at Mohegan Sun! And study finds that if you make your bed every day, you probably have a better sex life. More in today's Lighter Side! 

There's lots going on at Mohegan Sun! They tweeted congrats to a guy from Bethel, CT who won a progressive black jack jackpot for $875,000! Everyone he's ever met will be crawling out of the woodwork, LOL!

They're also holding audition for Survivor on September 20th! 

Amazon will be selling and shipping LIVE Christmas trees this year. It's gotten to the point where we don't have to leave our houses for anything.

People who make their bed every day have more sex and more friends. Bed-makers are more likely to be morning people. And people who like Seinfeld are less likely to make their beds. And bed-makers judge you for not making your bed.

There's a growing trend of idiots finishing the drinks in hotel mini-bars and replacing them with their own bodily fluids. Ew. Make sure they're sealed before you drink them! 

