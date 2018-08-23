The Lighter Side: What Age Do You Stop Caring What Others Think?

How old are you when you truly stop caring what others think? And how often does your brain try to break your focus? More in today's Lighter Side!

At what age do you stop caring what others think and finally feel comfortable in your own skin? This new study says the average age is 60.

Princeton University researchers found that your brain tries changing what you're focusing on FOUR times every second! So it takes a ton of concentration to do anything especially if it's boring.



And the hot new way to relax? Listening to a police scanner over ambient, soothing music... LOL!

