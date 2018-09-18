The Lighter Side: National Cheeseburger Day

Yum! It's National Cheeseburger Day! Plus, a study finds people like you more than you think! And the most fun cities in the USA? More in today's Lighter Side!

It's National Cheeseburger Day! We're drooling talking about all of our favorite places to get a burger! And a survey says our fave cheeses on those burgers? Provolone is 5th, Pepper Jack is 4th, Swiss is 3rd, Cheddar is 2nd, and American is 1st.

A new study has found that people like you more than you think! The Journal of Psychological Science released a study that says people's first impressions of you are better than you think and, in general, you're more well-liked than you realize.

A woman in Kentucky had an outstanding warrant and tried to avoid being arrested by intentionally going number 2 on the arresting officer. Yeahhh, she ended up with more charges, LOL.

Where are the most fun and least fun cities in USA? The most fun city is Vegas. Orlando, NYC, Portland, and San Diego also made the most fun! Hartford didn't make it on either list, but Bridgeport made it on the least fun list.

