The Lighter Side: Signs You Have a Well-Rounded Life

Six Flags in St. Louis started a contest where if you can stay in a coffin for 30 hours, you win $300 and season passes. They'll give bathroom breaks every hour and let you have your phone.

As Halloween approaches, overall, the nation's favorite candy is.... Skittles! The top 10 are: Skittles, M&Ms, Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Hershey's minis, Tootsie Pops and Jolly Ranchers.



Do you play Words With Friends or Scrabble? Scrabble has added 300 words that will now actually qualify as a word! The words: Ok, ew, yowza, sheeple, puggle, twerk, and bestie are all now acceptable.

Top signs you have a well-rounded life? You spend time with your family, watch TV and movies, get enough sleep, take time for yourself every day, listen to music and podcasts, spend time with friends, keep your house clean neat and organized, have regular sex, spend time outdoors in nature, and you spend time with pets.

