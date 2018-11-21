Turkey in a Microwave Pregnancy Fail with Steph's Mom

The new challenge is on this Thanksgiving season with a new viral sensation of asking a ridiculous question to your parents how long it takes to microwave a turkey. The internet's response was hilarious.

People are asking their parents h ow to cook a turkey in the microwave and the responses are so funny!!https://t.co/eEa5ex6bqm — 965tic (@965tic) November 21, 2018

Check out how our very own Steph the producer took to asking her own mom, but she wanted to go even further to pranking her momma and put a twist to the conversation. TO TOP THAT.. our boss Steve Salhany ruined the entire prank. Take a listen on how he screwed it all up for us.