We Are The Children Immediate Crisis Fund: Desiree Pina

During this time of the year, we know how hard it can be to get gifts. Especially for people going through a tough time. Desiree Pina went through a near death car accident when she was pregnant and she was very lucky to have her daughter a couple of months later. Right now Desiree is working part time for minimum wage and all she wants to get is her 6 year old daughter sneakers. With the help of your donations to WATC, we are able to get Desiree a Walmart gift card to help with her daughter’s gift and anything else they may need. The donations you make to WATC go to families like this need basic life things. If you can, please donate to We Are The Children donation fund at 965tic.com/wearethechildren