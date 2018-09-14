The Lighter Side: The Original Name of 'Indiana Jones'?

Indiana Jones originally had another name! Plus, how many hours per year do we spend watching Netflix? And 5% of couples in the UK divorce because of the latest game craze! More in today's Lighter Side!

If you add up all the time you spend watching Netflix, it averages out to one hour and 11 minutes per day, that's 434 hours a year, or 18 entire days of the year. That seems low to us when we spend weekends binge watching, LOL!

Random fact: Indiana Jones was originally going to be called Indiana Smith! (We think Jones is better!)



55% of people have had music give them goosebumps. People who have had music give them goosebumps are healthier, happier, friendlier, and wealthier.



Sunday is National Guacamole Day! Get your guac on! According to a sruvey, 73% of people either like or LOVE guac and 6% of those people eat it every day!



According to a divorce law firm in England. And 5% of couples in the UK end up in divorce because of the video game Fortnite. Grown ass people get sucked into this game.

