The Lighter Side: Sunflower Selfies Backfire

Never underestimate the quest for the perfect selfie! A sunflower farm in Ontario, Canada decided to charge visitors $5.75 so people could come and take selfies with the beautiful sunflowers. Well... this worked out fine until crowds overwhelmed the staff and started trampling the poor sunflowers, causing major traffic jams, storming the fields without paying, getting into car accidents, and fist-fighting over parking spaces. So the owners had to ban all visitors and they're still arguing with people who are still showing up.

Here's an unlikely hero! Burglars broke into a family's house in Indiana but they left empty-handed because they were foiled by their pet pig, Dumplin! Cops are still looking for thieves, but believe they were scared off when they entered the house and saw the pig.

