The Lighter Side: What's Up With Crazy iPhone Names?

Why did Apple have to confuse everyone with crazy iPhone names? Plus, a guy got banned from an all-you-can-eat restaurant for... eating too much? More in today's Lighter Side!

What's up with the iPhone names? Apple decided they were gonna switch from 3, 4, 5 (etc.) to the X... but that's not pronounced X! It's the 10, but it's a Roman Numeral!

Rich people are now hiring nannies for themselves. Not for the kids -- for THEMSELVES. It's basically like a personal assistant, but they're calling them nannies for some reason.



How much sushi do you have to eat to get banned from an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant? This guy is an ironman triathlete in Germany -- he ate 200 pieces of sushi for $18! They wanted him to pay more because he ate for five people. (Umm, it's all-you-can-eat!)

