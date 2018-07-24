Daughtry Is Coming To The Acoustic Cafe

This August, Daughtry is returning to the Acoustic Cafe!

On Thursday August 2nd, Daughtry will perform an Acoustic cafe at the Russian Lady in Hartford. Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see this intimate, acoustic performance live is to win your way in... and we're giving you the chance to score tickets only on 96.5TIC. Keep listening for your chance to win!

The Acoustic Cafe with Daughtry is brought to you by Miller Lite... Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!