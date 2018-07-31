Dirty Laundry: The Allegations Against Les Moonves

The allegations are piling up against CBS head honcho Les Moonves, Meghan Markle's dad is at it again, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Six women are now reporting sexual misconduct by CBS' Les Moonves. The women, including actress Illeana Douglas, basically all say the same thing-- they turned Moonves down, and then he basically ruined their career. Moonves' wife Julie Chen made a comment saying she supports him and stands by him.

Meghan Markle's dad is giving interviews again. He's predicting Meghan and Harry are going to have a baby within the year, and he's concerned he's not going to be able to see his grandchild. Meghan hasn't spoken to her dad in 10 weeks.

Demi Lovato is still in the hospital with complications from her O.D. last Tuesday. Her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama stopped by the hospital three or four times last week to support her.

Official couple alert-- Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been spotted together again, this time over the weekend, going to church and going out for ice cream with Chris' son Jack.

And Katherine's dad is celebrating his 71st birthday today... happy birthday, Arnold!

Lindsay Lohan has officially announced her reality show on MTV, called Lohan Beach Club. It should be pretty salacious... Lindsay owns night clubs in Greece, and they're going to follow her around, watching her make all kinds of money. Tiffany Trump was at the club this past weekend, but she won't make the TV show, because filming doesn't start until this week. The show should be coming out next year.

Nikki Bella and John Cena are officially over. John begged her to get back together a few months ago, but Nikki is ready to move on.

WWE star Nikolai Volkoff passed away this weekend, and Jerry Lawler's son Ryan died at the age of 46, as well. Tough industry :(

Weekend Box Office:

3.) The Equalizer 2 ($14 million)

2.) Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again ($15 million)

1. Mission: Impossible Fallout ($61.5 million)