Dirty Laundry: Jenny McCarthy Pulls Back The Curtain On 'The View'

Jenny detailed her troubles with Barbara Walters on the talk show, plus Jessica Simpson welcomes a new baby girl, Post Malone finds a new backup dancer, and more!

Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her time on The View, and Barbara Walters is probably not going to be too happy. Jenny was on the show from 2013 to 2014. She thought she was hired to come in and bring some humor and pop culture to the show, but she said Barbara couldn't keep up with the latest stars. Jenny is also saying that Barbara allegedly made her go into the bathroom and flush a feminine hygiene product that was floating in the toilet, and made Jenny change her clothes a lot if she didn't approve of her outfit, or it didn't match her own.

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson just welcomed their third baby a girl, named Birdie. Birdie weighs 10 pounds 13 ounces!

Yesterday, Wendy Williams said she was living in a sober house to deal with her addictions. Now, photos have been released and her husband is still with his mistress. They're saying that he won't leave Wendy Williams because she bankrolls his lifestyle... and the mistress's lifestyle. Allegedly the root of her problems with addiction is dealing with the husband and his mistress... why not get rid of them???

40-year-old Mike Alancourt went viral in a video where he danced to Post Malone's song "Wow," and Post malone loved the video, so he flew the guy out with his dance instructor, and had him show up on stage as a background dancing, and even appear in his video for the song!

If you're a big fan of Michael Bublé, ou might not want to miss the new special on tonight. It's called Bublé and it airs on NBC.