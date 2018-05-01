Dirty Laundry: A Jersey Shore Breakup

Ronnie from Jersey Shore and his new baby mama ended their relationship with a bang, Avengers broke box office records, and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his girlfriend, who just had his baby, have split up after some nasty news came out over the weekend. If you've kept up with the show, it seems Ronnie is still in love with his ex, Sammi Sweetheart. He wants her back, but she's already moved on with somebody else... Ronnie and his new ex blew up with some harsh words, as he said "You can't turn a natural ho into a housewife." So yeah, they're officially done.

Cardi B performed her last show this weekend before she gives birth. She performed in DC at the Broccoli City Festival, and there was a photo of Sasha Obama backstage at the Fest. She's 16 years old now, and she's beautiful!!!

Sasha Obama Poses With Cardi B And Offset [Photos> https://t.co/uc81KHC75c pic.twitter.com/wE60282c0r — AqSîMpℓ3fi3Ð™ (@AQUDY) April 29, 2018

Zayn Malik is back with Gigi Hadid. Apparently he bought a new house a couple of miles from her in Soho, and it looks like they're hot and heavy again after taking a month off.

Kylie Jenner rented out all of California's Six Flags Magic Mountain for Travis Scott's private 26th birthday. There was also a cake of their family rushing down a rollercoaster... Gina's first thought? Can I duplicate this cake? LOL

Kim Kardashian was on Ellen today and she told Ellen what Kanye was doing while the surrogate was giving birth... he was playing Connect Four in the next room.

Video of Kim Kardashian Plays &#039;Is Kanye Happy or Not Happy?&#039;

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson celebrated 30 years married this weekend, which is almost as rare as seeing an eclipse. How many couples in Hollywood last 30 years? It was a big party, with a guest list that included Obama and Oprah. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were there, too. Ironically, they've been together since 1983 (longer than Tom and Rita) and they've never been married.

Charlie Sheen owes five million dollars in unpaid taxes!

Weekend box office:

3.) I Feel Pretty ($8.1 million)

2.) A Quiet Place ($11 million)

1.) Avengers: Infinity War ($250 million)... EVERYONE went out to see this movie, and it broke the record for opening weekend!!!