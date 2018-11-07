Download The Official WE ARE THE CHILDREN Drop Off Location Sign

Are you collecting toys for this year's WE ARE THE CHILDREN Christmas party?

If so, first off, THANK YOU! Your contribution means so much, and is more appreciated than you know.

Secondly, we now have available the official WE ARE THE CHILDREN Toy Drop Off Location sign, which is perfect to put in the front window of your business, or anywhere you plan to collect toys.

Click the link below, download the sign, and print it out, and you'll become an official part of this year's Toy Drive! We will update with more details about where to bring the toys you collect and what this year's deadline will be, but in the meantime, let's start collecting!

Download your official Drop Off Location sign... CLICK HERE!