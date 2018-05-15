Drake and Lil Baby Drop New Song "Yes Indeed" and Announce Tour Dates

A little over a week ago, Drake was running through the streets of Atlanta and stopped by OVO rapper Preme’s (formerly known as P.Reign) album release party. There was a list of well-known Atlanta artists in the building, including rapper Lil Baby, who previewed the unreleased collab with Drake after hinting at a possible new single earlier that morning.

Imagine Me And Drake Droppin A Song — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 7, 2018

For days it had everyone wondering if we were going to have to wait until Drake’s album, Scorpion, drops for us to hear the full song. But it wasn’t too long after that our questions were answered when the two dropped the single "Yes Indeed" (originally released as “Pikachu”). Take a listen to the NSFW track below:

Meanwhile, Drizzy also announced details on his upcoming tour, dubbed Aubrey & The Three Amigos, with Migos, beginning July 26th.