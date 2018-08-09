Jokes Back Asswards with Gary Craig

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first and then the question!

You found three forearm hairs in your cotton candy

How do you know you're at a bad county fair?



Vladimir Putin's control and Steven Seagal

Name two things that are rapidly expanding in Russia.



The city of Redding and Snoop Dogg

Name things in California that are currently blazing

US corn and soybean farmers and Stormy Daniels

Name people who say they've been screwed by Trump



Twisted Sister

What might you call a deranged nun?



Because Madonna moved to Portugal to escape Trump

Why is everyone thanking trump?







