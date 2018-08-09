Jokes Back Asswards with Gary Craig
Punchline First, Then The Question
August 9, 2018
Gary Craig gives you the punchline first and then the question!
You found three forearm hairs in your cotton candy
How do you know you're at a bad county fair?
Vladimir Putin's control and Steven Seagal
Name two things that are rapidly expanding in Russia.
The city of Redding and Snoop Dogg
Name things in California that are currently blazing
US corn and soybean farmers and Stormy Daniels
Name people who say they've been screwed by Trump
Twisted Sister
What might you call a deranged nun?
Because Madonna moved to Portugal to escape Trump
Why is everyone thanking trump?