Jokes Back Asswards with Gary Craig

Punchline First, Then The Question

August 9, 2018
Gary Craig

Dreamstime/96.5 TIC

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jokes Back Assward
Shows

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first and then the question! 

You found three forearm hairs in your cotton candy
How do you know you're at a bad county fair?

Vladimir Putin's control and Steven Seagal 
Name two things that are rapidly expanding in Russia.

The city of Redding and Snoop Dogg
Name things in California that are currently blazing

US corn and soybean farmers and Stormy Daniels
Name people who say they've been screwed by Trump

Twisted Sister
What might you call a deranged nun?

Because Madonna moved to Portugal to escape Trump
Why is everyone thanking trump?



 

Jokes Back Asswards: 8/9/18

Tags: 
jokes back asswards