Hollywood Stories: Chris Rock to Reboot the "Saw" Movie Franchise

More than 300,000 Game of Thrones fans are signing a petition to demand a remake of the final season of Game of Thrones because they are bummed on how the last few episode have been turning out. Um I’m sorry GOT fans. That would cost millions and millions of dollars. Good luck on that.

More than 300,000 people want the final season of 'Game of Thrones' to be remade https://t.co/eqQ63j2Xtc pic.twitter.com/BhtFQqUJZj — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2019

Keanu Reeves plays John Wick in John Wick 3 that comes out this weekend in theatres. It is anticipated to be the number 1 box office seller. In second place they predict that “A Dog’s Journey” with Dennis Quaid will follow right after John Wick 3.

Every action has consequences. Watch the all-new trailer for #JohnWick3 – Experience it in IMAX & theaters everywhere May 17! pic.twitter.com/r0NqM0RWQs — John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) March 21, 2019

Chris Rock is said to reboot the “Saw” Franchise movies! The comedian is partnering up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures and Chris Rock will be the executive producer for the films. It is said to be released on October 23rd, 2020.