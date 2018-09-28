Hollywood Stories: Owen Wilson's Having Another Baby

Owen Wilson is going to be a dad for the third time (with the third different woman). Plus, what's new at the box office, a new Hanson sibling's musical debut, Macaculay Culkin's pitch to JK Rowling, and more Hollywood Stories.

It looks like Owen Wilson is about to have his third child with a third woman. Back in June, there were reports that Owen offered to take a paternity test after a woman claimed she was pregnant with his child. And yesterday, the New York Post said Owen took the test and he is the father.

Someone wrote "serial rapist" on Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame star.

Bill Murray defended Dustin Hoffman against sexual harassment charges, calling him a "Borscht Belt Flirt," but really a sweet man.

Hey fans diehard fans of Hanson-- you might remember from Teen Magazine the three boys actually have four more younger siblings. Now, one of them is making his musical debut! His name is Joshua McKenzie, he's 24 (8 years younger than the youngest Hanson member, Zach) and his band Joshua and the Holy Rollers just released their debut single entitled "Hey Hey."

New movies this weekend:

Night School stars Kevin Hart playing a high school dropout who loses his jobs and then can't find decent work anywhere, unless he first goes back and gets his GED.

Smallfoot is an animated movie starring Channing Tatum as a Yeti, who who has a brief encounter with a human but no one believes him. The rest of the cast includes LeBron James, Danny DeVito, and Yara Shahidi from blackish.

Hellfest is about a mass serial killer who attacks a horror themed amusement park, aost of the idiots in the audience think it's part of the show. How many scary movies do they need to make for them to be actually scary???

Macaulay Culkin wants to be in the new Fantastic Beasts movie, so he tweeted at J.K. Rowling, saying "Can you write me into the next movie?" He also identified himself as Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone, the movie, and he was also in Pagemaster so he's experienced with magic. Will it work?

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) says the Game of Thrones finale will divide fans. She said she thinks it will be really interesting to see people's reactions, but reading the script was heart breaking for her on the final page, which just said "End of Game of Thrones." A lot of the Game of Thrones seasons and episodes have ended on a down note, so we can only imagine how the whole series is going to end.

Someone asked LeBron James why the Lakers were listening to Eminem during practice the other day. He said "Today was white boy Wednesdays. Seriously, only white boy music today which I enjoy."

Jamie Lee Curtis says the new Halloween movie fits right in to the #MeToo era. "Clearly this movie will be another voice in that same chorus of women, taking back their stories."

Bruce Dern is going to replace Burt Reynolds in Quentin Tarantino's next movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Bruce was also in Quentin's last movie, The Hateful Eight (and he was great in it).

Seth Rogen is going to star in a movie about a man who falls into a factory pickle barrel, and is awakened 100 years later. Don't know about that...

Barbra Streisand goes full-on anti-Trump in her new song "Don't Lie To Me."

Childish Gambino has postponed the rest of his This Is America Tour until later in the year, because of his foot injury.

Post Malone recorded something on Wednesday for Lil Wayne's new album Tha Carter V, which he released last night.

Michael Bublé has a new album called Love, coming out November 16th. Yesterday he released his single "When I Fall In Love."

Paul McCartney says John Lennon only ever complimented one of his songs. Of all the songs that Paul wrote and co-wrote, he only got props for one of them from John.... it was "Here, There, and Everywhere."

Jimmy Fallon has Paul Giamatti and Common on tonight. Stephen Colbert has Kristen Bell. Nobody knows who's on Jimmy Kimmel tonight... it's not listed anywhere, which is a little weird.

