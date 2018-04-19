Jokes Back Asswards - 4/19/18

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question... and things got a little raunchy today!

Syria and David Hasselhoff

Name things that got bombed last weekend.



Burning Man

What do you call a guy that just had sex with Courtney Love



Kimmel and Hannity, Jeff Bridges, and Mike Pence

Name a feud, a dude, and a prude.



Carrie Underwood

How might you describe a woman named Carrie in the missionary position.

True or Instagram

What were the two names with long family histories that Khloe Kardashian was considering for her new baby?

10-40

Name an IRS tax form and Chris Christie's current weight.



Solo

Name the next Star Wars movie and the way the big fans of Star Wars movies achieve orgasm.