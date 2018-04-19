Dreamstime/96.5 TIC

Jokes Back Asswards - 4/19/18

Punchline first, then the question!

April 19, 2018
Gary Craig
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jokes Back Assward
Shows

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question... and things got a little raunchy today! 

Syria and David Hasselhoff
Name things that got bombed last weekend.

Burning Man
What do you call a guy that just had sex with Courtney Love

Kimmel and Hannity, Jeff Bridges, and Mike Pence
Name a feud, a dude, and a prude.

Carrie Underwood
How might you describe a woman named Carrie in the missionary position.  

True or Instagram
What were the two names with long family histories that Khloe Kardashian was considering for her new baby?

10-40
Name an IRS tax form and Chris Christie's current weight. 

Solo
Name the next Star Wars movie and the way the big fans of Star Wars movies achieve orgasm. 

 

 

Tags: 
jokes back asswards
READ MORE READ LESS