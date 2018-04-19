Jokes Back Asswards - 4/19/18
Punchline first, then the question!
April 19, 2018
Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question... and things got a little raunchy today!
Syria and David Hasselhoff
Name things that got bombed last weekend.
Burning Man
What do you call a guy that just had sex with Courtney Love
Kimmel and Hannity, Jeff Bridges, and Mike Pence
Name a feud, a dude, and a prude.
Carrie Underwood
How might you describe a woman named Carrie in the missionary position.
True or Instagram
What were the two names with long family histories that Khloe Kardashian was considering for her new baby?
10-40
Name an IRS tax form and Chris Christie's current weight.
Solo
Name the next Star Wars movie and the way the big fans of Star Wars movies achieve orgasm.