Jokes Back Asswards - 4/26/18

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!



A quiet place

What's a theater showing 'I Feel Pretty'?

The NFL and the White House doctor, Ronny Jackson

Name people who hold a draft Thursday, Friday and Saturday



USC fans and Donald Trump

name people who love trojans and someone who won't wear one



A jackhammer and Alex Jones

name two loud obnoxious tools



Her latest Trump tweet and her latest Botox session

What are two things Cher admits went too far



Scuttlebutt

What do you get from sitting in a pile of scuttle?



Two very tiny thumbs up

What did Trump give Stormy Daniels new porn video?