Jokes Back Asswards - 4/26/18
April 26, 2018
Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!
A quiet place
What's a theater showing 'I Feel Pretty'?
The NFL and the White House doctor, Ronny Jackson
Name people who hold a draft Thursday, Friday and Saturday
USC fans and Donald Trump
name people who love trojans and someone who won't wear one
A jackhammer and Alex Jones
name two loud obnoxious tools
Her latest Trump tweet and her latest Botox session
What are two things Cher admits went too far
Scuttlebutt
What do you get from sitting in a pile of scuttle?
Two very tiny thumbs up
What did Trump give Stormy Daniels new porn video?