Dreamstime/96.5 TIC

Jokes Back Asswards - 4/26/18

Punchline first, then the question!

April 26, 2018
Gary Craig
Categories: 
Jokes Back Assward

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!

A quiet place 
What's a theater showing 'I Feel Pretty'?

The NFL and the White House doctor, Ronny Jackson
Name people who hold a draft Thursday, Friday and Saturday

USC fans and Donald Trump
name people who love trojans and someone who won't wear one

A jackhammer and Alex Jones
name two loud obnoxious tools

Her latest Trump tweet and her latest Botox session
What are two things Cher admits went too far

Scuttlebutt 
What do you get from sitting in a pile of scuttle? 

Two very tiny thumbs up
What did Trump give Stormy Daniels new porn video? 

 

Tags: 
jokes back asswards
READ MORE READ LESS