Jokes Back Asswards - 5/10/18

Punchline first, then the question!

May 10, 2018
Gary Craig

Dreamstime/96.5 TIC

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jokes Back Assward
Shows

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!

Credibility and hair
Name two things Rudy Giuliani is seriously lacking

Testicles and Kanye West 
Name things that are nuts

Infinity War and a tweet
Name two things with 280 characters

They've made up minus the pretty hair
What do Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un have in common with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry 

Larry, Curly and Moe
Name two of The Three Stooges and what Scott Baio gets paid to do these days... 

Iran 
What's the last thing Chris Christie said he did today.

Now that's a low blow 
What do you call Monica Lewinsky being dis-invited to a Town & Country Magazine event that Bill Clinton said he would attend. 



 

Tags: 
jokes back asswards