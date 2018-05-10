Jokes Back Asswards - 5/10/18
Punchline first, then the question!
May 10, 2018
Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!
Credibility and hair
Name two things Rudy Giuliani is seriously lacking
Testicles and Kanye West
Name things that are nuts
Infinity War and a tweet
Name two things with 280 characters
They've made up minus the pretty hair
What do Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un have in common with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry
Larry, Curly and Moe
Name two of The Three Stooges and what Scott Baio gets paid to do these days...
Iran
What's the last thing Chris Christie said he did today.
Now that's a low blow
What do you call Monica Lewinsky being dis-invited to a Town & Country Magazine event that Bill Clinton said he would attend.