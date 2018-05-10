Jokes Back Asswards - 5/10/18

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!

Credibility and hair

Name two things Rudy Giuliani is seriously lacking



Testicles and Kanye West

Name things that are nuts



Infinity War and a tweet

Name two things with 280 characters



They've made up minus the pretty hair

What do Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un have in common with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry



Larry, Curly and Moe

Name two of The Three Stooges and what Scott Baio gets paid to do these days...



Iran

What's the last thing Chris Christie said he did today.



Now that's a low blow

What do you call Monica Lewinsky being dis-invited to a Town & Country Magazine event that Bill Clinton said he would attend.







