Jokes Back Asswards - 5/31/18

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!

Love Connection

Name a rebooted game show and what Roseanne Barr has with racist conspiracy theories



The Houston Rockets and a diamond necklace

Name two magnificent chokers



You're on Ambien and too busy making racist tweets

Why won't you be watching the NBA finals



The last straw and Chris Christie

Name things capable of breaking the camel's back



Hard liquor

What's a description that Ellen might take as a compliment?