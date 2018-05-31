Jokes Back Asswards - 5/31/18

Punchline first, then the question!

May 31, 2018
Gary Craig

Jokes Back Assward

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question! 

Love Connection
Name a rebooted game show and what Roseanne Barr has with racist conspiracy theories

The Houston Rockets and a diamond necklace
Name two magnificent chokers 

You're on Ambien and too busy making racist tweets
Why won't you be watching the NBA finals

The last straw and Chris Christie
Name things capable of breaking the camel's back

Hard liquor 
What's a description that Ellen might take as a compliment?

 

 

