Jokes Back Asswards - 5/31/18
Punchline first, then the question!
May 31, 2018
Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!
Love Connection
Name a rebooted game show and what Roseanne Barr has with racist conspiracy theories
The Houston Rockets and a diamond necklace
Name two magnificent chokers
You're on Ambien and too busy making racist tweets
Why won't you be watching the NBA finals
The last straw and Chris Christie
Name things capable of breaking the camel's back
Hard liquor
What's a description that Ellen might take as a compliment?