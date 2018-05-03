Jokes Back Asswards - 5/3/18

Punchline first, then the question!

May 3, 2018
Gary Craig
Jokes Back Assward

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!

Infinity War and Chelsea Handler topless
Name things everyone has seen 

Walls and Dr. Ronny Jackson
Name things that are often plastered

Nobel and Happy Meal
Name prizes Donald Trump could win

Golden State Killer and Willie Nelson
Name two old guys heading for the joint

Criminal intent
What would you see if Bill Cosby went camping?

A night to remember, unless Bill Cosby shows up?
What is one this year's least popular prom themes

Barbeque chefs and Stormy Daniels
Name people who have smoked sausage 

 

