Jokes Back Asswards - 5/3/18
Punchline first, then the question!
May 3, 2018
Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!
Infinity War and Chelsea Handler topless
Name things everyone has seen
Walls and Dr. Ronny Jackson
Name things that are often plastered
Nobel and Happy Meal
Name prizes Donald Trump could win
Golden State Killer and Willie Nelson
Name two old guys heading for the joint
Criminal intent
What would you see if Bill Cosby went camping?
A night to remember, unless Bill Cosby shows up?
What is one this year's least popular prom themes
Barbeque chefs and Stormy Daniels
Name people who have smoked sausage