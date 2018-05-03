Jokes Back Asswards - 5/3/18

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!

Infinity War and Chelsea Handler topless

Name things everyone has seen



Walls and Dr. Ronny Jackson

Name things that are often plastered



Nobel and Happy Meal

Name prizes Donald Trump could win



Golden State Killer and Willie Nelson

Name two old guys heading for the joint



Criminal intent

What would you see if Bill Cosby went camping?



A night to remember, unless Bill Cosby shows up?

What is one this year's least popular prom themes



Barbeque chefs and Stormy Daniels

Name people who have smoked sausage