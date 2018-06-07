Jokes Back Asswards - 6/7/18

Gary Craig gives you the punchline first, then the question!

Using his special set of skills, knowing which pills to take at what time.

How will Liam Neeson spend his birthday today?



The words to God Bless America and wedding vows

Name things Donald Trump doesn't remember



Give Monica Lewinsky an apology and Hillary

Name two things Bill Clinton doesn't want to do



Rudy Guiliani and surfers

Who spends a lot of time using flip flops



In Oprah's shadow

Where can you find the new Gayle King exhibit?



Only if his wife is in the room

What's the only way Mike Pence will blow his candles out. (He's 59 today)



Broccoli

Based on the average IHOP customer, what does the 'b' stand for in IHOb?



Guy Fieri, Ryan Gosling, and Kim Kardashian?

Name a cooker, a looker, and a hooker





