Lighter Side: The Drunkest Country in the World is NOT the U.S!
May 17, 2019
The Average American would leave a job they love for a job they hate for more money! WHAT?!
Would you leave a job you love for more money? Well according to this survey the average person would!https://t.co/xxAx6XUwob via @nypost— 965tic (@965tic) May 17, 2019
Can you believe that the United States is not the drunkest country in the world? U.S. came in # 2, but in first came the U.K.! The UK gets drunk 51 days out of the year vs U.S. get drunk 50 times a year.
The UK is the drunkest country in the world. At last, a reason to be proud.https://t.co/d6i64uiEee— Oblivious (@HerrOblivious) May 16, 2019