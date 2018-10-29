Lighter Side: Happy National Cat Day!

Cat holidays and holiday Kisses!

Today is National Cat day! According to a new survey, 44% of people say they have a cat while 35% say their cat is their best friend. Here is a picture of Christine’s cat Coco who’s now in cat heaven

Hershey is introducing their first holiday kiss after 10 years! The last flavor was candy cane and the new flavor is HOT COCOA that has marshmallow swirls in it. The Hot Cocoa Hershey’s Kisses will hit stores November 1st.