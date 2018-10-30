Lighter Side: Parents Eat More Halloween Candy Than Kids!

Find out what percentage of parents eat their kids' Halloween candy, plus this year's most popular gift cards and more.

Every year on Jimmy Kimmel's show, he relaunches the hash tag #IAteMyKidsCandy, and people get mad at him for doing it... but the truth is, almost half of the parents in America (44%) will eat more candy than their kids on Halloween. And 86% of parents have stolen some of their kid's Halloween candy before!

Up to 41 million kids will go trick or treating in the United States in 2019.

Twitter's big new plan to make things better is to get rid of the "like" button. How does that affect anything either way? They're saying in order to show engagement, you'll have to read tweet or comment.

The ten gift cards that people want the most:

Amazon

Visa

Wal-Mart

American Express

iTunes

Starbucks

Target

eBay

Google Play

Sephora

The least popular gift cards include the Apple Store, which is weird because iTunes is so popular.

