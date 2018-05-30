That Other Time Roseanne Outraged Everyone
May 30, 2018
It wasn't too long ago at a baseball game that Roseanne treated everyone in the world to her "fabulous" rendition of the National Anthem. Before she slips completely into oblivion, let's relive that magical moment.
It's worth noting Roseanne sang this way on purpose, to be disrespectful... it was a bit. People who get mad about football players taking a knee would probably get pretty mad about this, if it happened in 2018!
At least she didn't forget any of the lyrics.