Dirty Laundry: Alex Trebek Returning To Work After Cancer Treatment

August 29, 2019
Gina J

Good news for Alex Trebek! Plus, RHOBH is introducing two new women to the cast! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

Alex Trebek finished chemo for his stage 4 pancreatic cancer and has returend to work 

The face for Kim K.'s new shapewear line, SKIMS, is Alice Marie Johnson, the woman Kim helped get out of prison. 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will introduce two new women to replace Lisa Vanderpump... 

Duane "Dog" Chapman says he and his wife Beth made a pact before she died. They can date but not get remarried. 

Matthew M McConaughey joined the faculty at University of Texas. He's teaching a "Script-to-Screen" class. 

 

 

