Dirty Laundry: Aunt Becky Faces More Charges In College Scandal

October 22, 2019
Gina J

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Lori Loughlin faces more charges. Plus, Kylie Jenner gets another money grab, while DWTS has a big upset! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Aunt Becky's in more trouble! Lori Loughlin is facing more charges in the college admissions scandal. The charges allege that the 11 defendants conspired to commit federal bribery. She could face five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and at LEAST a $250,000 fine. 

Ronda Rousey has been on the show 911  and last night she took a cast member to an underground fight club, she starts fighting a guy and it turns out to be her husband. 

Kylie Jenner has now filed for a trademark on #RiseAndShine... she's gonna sell merch. And people will buy it. 

Kim Kardashian turned 39 and had a b-day party. She had a home cooked meal, a beignet truck, and then she showed that Kanye made a $1 million donation to charities that focus on prison reform. 

And there was a big upset on DWTS! They sent home Sailor Brinkley-Cook and she was really good! And yet, Sean Spicer lives on another week... SMH. 

 

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy. 

