Dirty Laundry: Bachelor In Paradise's Chris and Katie Call Off Engagement

Another Bachelor franchise couple calls it quits! Plus, congrats to Anne Hathaway who welcomed her second child. And if you liked Dr. Pimple Popper, here's a new show... LOL! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

William Shatner filed for divorce from his 4th wife after 18 years of marriage. They don't have any kids together and their prenup says no spousal support. He's worth $100M!

Katie and Chris from Bachelor in Paradise called off their engagement... who's gonna end up back on the show?

So, we saw Harvey Weinstein at court the other day and he could barely walk... he is reportedly gonna have back surgery.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has accusations from SEVEN more women who've come forward!

Congrats to Anne Hathaway who gave birth to her second baby. She was seen pushing a baby carriage with her husband right here in CT!

Happy Birthday to Kirk Douglas who turned 103 yesterday!

Fans of Steve Harvey... his talk show is coming back in January, but it's gonna be on Facebook Watch (their streaming service).

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accusers Reach 22 After 7 More Women Allege Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/XEW2mxcq71 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 10, 2019

From the creators Dr. Pimple Popper... a new series called My Feet Are Killing Me debuts in January. Yep, disgusting feet, toenails, corns, you name it... EWWW!

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy!