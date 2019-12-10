Dirty Laundry: Bachelor In Paradise's Chris and Katie Call Off Engagement

December 10, 2019
Gina J
Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton

By Paul Archuleta/Stringer/Getty

Categories: 
Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Another Bachelor franchise couple calls it quits! Plus, congrats to Anne Hathaway who welcomed her second child. And if you liked Dr. Pimple Popper, here's a new show... LOL! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

William Shatner filed for divorce from his 4th wife after 18 years of marriage. They don't have any kids together and their prenup says no spousal support. He's worth $100M!

Katie and Chris from Bachelor in Paradise called off their engagement... who's gonna end up back on the show?

So, we saw Harvey Weinstein at court the other day and he could barely walk... he is reportedly gonna have back surgery.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has accusations from SEVEN more women who've come forward! 

Congrats to Anne Hathaway who gave birth to her second baby. She was seen pushing a baby carriage with her husband right here in CT!

Happy Birthday to Kirk Douglas who turned 103 yesterday! 

Fans of Steve Harvey... his talk show is coming back in January, but it's gonna be on Facebook Watch (their streaming service).

From the creators Dr. Pimple Popper... a new series called My Feet Are Killing Me debuts in January. Yep, disgusting feet, toenails, corns, you name it... EWWW!

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy!

 

 

Tags: 
Dirty Laundry

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty Laundry: Bachelor In Paradise's Chris and Katie Call Off Engagement WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: 7 More Women Accused Cuba Gooding Jr of Sexual Misconduct WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Jennifer Lopez's Adorable Reaction To Golden Globe Nomination WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Lizzo Thirsty For Timberwolves Player WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Brian From West Hartford WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Naughty In Goop Holiday Ad WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes