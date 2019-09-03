Dirty Laundry: Britney Spears' Father Investigated For Alleged Child Abuse

Britney Spears' father is reportedly being investigated for abusing his grandson. Plus, Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21. And Kevin Hart is lucky to be alive after a car accident. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Kevin Hart is lucky to be alive after that horrific car accident he was in over the weekend. He had back surgery and will be okay, but the photos of the car... yikes! Scary! It was a vintage Barracuda and the driver, his friend, lost control... they say he was speeding.

Kevin Hart reportedly sustained ‘major back injuries’ in a car accident early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. https://t.co/T0PKEEMLQW pic.twitter.com/RmpiKSYn58 — Complex (@Complex) September 1, 2019

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline used to have 50/50 custody of their two children, but now she's only gonna have them 30% of the time. AND reportedly, Kevin Federline filed a police report on Britney's father for allegedly abusing Kevin and Britney's son, Sean Preston.

Britney Spears' Father Investigated for Alleged Abuse of Grandson https://t.co/jFCoGzSlre — TMZ (@TMZ) September 3, 2019

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for using her likeness... they hired a model who looks just like her and ripped off some of her looks. They had tried to negotiate a deal with her last winter, but she declined because it wasn't enough money.

J-Lo and A-Rod were on the beach in St. Tropez celebrating Magic Johnson's 60th birthday.

09/02/2019: Jennifer Lopez attends Magic Johnson's 60th birthday in St Tropez, France. pic.twitter.com/vFwJAHvgAH — Best of Jennifer Lopez (@JLo_Philippines) September 3, 2019

Ellie Goulding got married over the weekend and Katy Perry was a guest at the wedding with Orlando Bloom!