Did Charlie Puth Record 'Voicenotes' In His Bedroom? He Tells Gina J All About It!

It was a beautiful summer day on the Cape; sunny and warm with a touch of an ocean breeze to give us #BeachHairDontCare. The small crowd of winners at this private show drew a bit of 'Attention' as boats pulled up to catch a glimpse of... Charlie Puth!

And the 26-year-old Voicenotes pop star sat down in the posh TIC Beach House to talk to Gina J about the making of his album, relatable lyrics, and... making a country album?

GJ: I saw your '90s bit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

CP: The bit was funny! It's always fun playing with The Roots musically because I can just play one chord and they follow - they're incredible! They're [also> incredible to let me play with them; I don't think a lot of people play with them!

GJ: When you made Voicenotes, did you just invite your friends over and say, "Hey let's make a record?"

CP: Well, I guess in that way I don't have many friends because I made the record with J Cash and a couple other people. I like it that way; it feels more like an album I made.

GJ: But you made it in a bedroom studio? I saw that video where you were showing keyboards and stuff!

CP: Yeah, it's like a makeshift bedroom studio.



GJ: In 2002, you said you bought one of your oldest pieces of equipment -- a CD burner. Weren't you only 10?

CP: Yup, I was 10. I helped saved up for it. My dad bought it for me. It's still there! I used it on every song except one!



GJ: I love the new single 'The Way I Am!'

CP: It sounds like a rock song and then it turns itself into a pop song to an R&B mesh of a pop song.

Video of Charlie Puth - The Way I Am [Official Lyric Video>



GJ: You hear a little bit of Michael Jackson in it!

CP: I guess you do. You hear a lot of Ambrosia, Steely Dan, maybe a bit of Michael. I'm just trying to take all the people who did a good job a couple years ago and give a heavenly nod to them.

GJ: It's so relatable, those two lines, "All I wanna do is just hold somebody / But no one ever wants to get to know somebody." It sums up my dating life!

CP: Glad you like those lines! The song means a lot to me and I'm happy that's it out. I'm always nervous when I have a new song coming out. I try my best and put personal experiences into these records so fans like you can relate to them. I'm glad I can upset you!

GJ: You worked with some big names on this album like Boyz II Men. I grew up listening to them.

CP: [Sings a few notes of 'End of the Road' by Boyz II Men>



GJ: And you've been doing this since you were young!

CP: Well I started singing when I was 18, so I haven't really been doing it that long. But I've played piano for a long time.



GJ: You were selling homemade Christmas albums when you were a kid?

CP: I was in 6th grade. I was very entrepreneur-like. I made $600!



GJ: And you did a song with James Taylor on Voicenotes?

CP: He was an absolute joy to work with! I can't believe he was in the studio with me! I can check that off the bucket list.

GJ: And I saw something else on your bucket list... a country song?

CP: Oh, I would love to do a country album! Maybe not me as the artist, but I'd love to produce a country record. In Nashville they go by a system of numbers when jotting down songs, they don't go off treble clefs. It's a different way of writing, but I like it.

GJ: I saw something about your teacher at Berklee College of Music, Kara DioGuardi (a prolific songwriter who many remember as a judge on American Idol).

CP: Yes! Kara! She's a really, really important lady to me because she's the one who told me I had to start collaborating with people. Obviously that led to a lot of success. I don't think I'd have been able to do 'See You Again' [ with Wiz Khalifa> alone. At the time, harsh piece of advice but very valuable piece of advice. I wouldn't be sitting here at his beach house on this sand-colored couch with you.

(Written by Lisa Gold)

