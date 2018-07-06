Dirty Laundry: Chris Brown In Trouble Again

Is Chris Brown is in trouble again? Plus, Kat McPhee and David Foster are planning a family. And the new celebrity hot spot is... Idaho? More in today's Dirty Laundry with Gina J!

Chris Brown was arrested in Florida after his concert. Police were waiting for him once he got off stage! He allegedly attacked a photographer last year in Tampa and there was an arrest warrant out for him.

Chris Brown exited the stage after his concert just to find police waiting in the wings of the venue to arrest him for felony battery. https://t.co/aIYiD1L7Pm pic.twitter.com/I1cBopUZ9H — E! News (@enews) July 6, 2018

Soccer star Cristiano Renaldo scored a a reality show deal on Facebook for $10 million for 13 episodes. He's allegedly engaged and he's got four kids now.

Facebook is in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo for a reality TV show. #worldcup2018 https://t.co/A4HKSurqTq pic.twitter.com/NNZOVe79gW — CNBC (@CNBC) July 6, 2018

David Foster, who is 68, and Katharine McPhee, 34, are saying they want a short enagement because they want a family.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster reportedly want to have kids: Is that even possible? https://t.co/XU79JYwKqg pic.twitter.com/wlKPPE50tw — Heavenly Photography (@Heavenly_Photo) July 6, 2018

Charlie Sheen is doing music videos now. He's in Lil Pump's new video for 'Drug Addicts' -- he plays a doctor.

Donald Trump is sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to North Korea with a gift for Kim Jung Un... a copy of Elton John's Rocket Man.

“There are Korean press reports that Pompeo is bringing Kim Jong Un a letter from President Trump plus a CD of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’.”@MitchellReports has the latest on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to North Korea pic.twitter.com/SCpN2Ewo5s — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2018

Is Idaho is the new celebrity hangout? Kim Kardashian and her family were there for the 4th! It looks like Wayne Gretzky, Adam Levine, Harry Styles have all visited as well.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'celebrated 4th of July at a $1.85million cabin in a conservative Idaho city' https://t.co/r00xC92nxv — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 6, 2018

Priyanka Chopa and Nick Jonas are wearing gold rings on THAT finger... so people are speculating!

First comes love, then comes matching rings? https://t.co/BeqdUTSxCG — E! News (@enews) July 6, 2018

And JLo posted a photo of her and A-Rod and she's wearing a ring on that finger, so people think she's engaged. But look closer... it doesn't look like an engagement ring.