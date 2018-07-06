Dirty Laundry: Chris Brown In Trouble Again

July 6, 2018
Gina J

Photo by Frank Micelotta/ © PictureGroup

Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Is Chris Brown is in trouble again? Plus, Kat McPhee and David Foster are planning a family. And the new celebrity hot spot is... Idaho? More in today's Dirty Laundry with Gina J! 

Chris Brown was arrested in Florida after his concert. Police were waiting for him once he got off stage! He allegedly attacked a photographer last year in Tampa and there was an arrest warrant out for him. 

Soccer star Cristiano Renaldo scored a a reality show deal on Facebook for $10 million for 13 episodes. He's allegedly engaged and he's got four kids now. 

David Foster, who is 68, and Katharine McPhee, 34, are saying they want a short enagement because they want a family. 

Charlie Sheen is doing music videos now. He's in Lil Pump's new video for 'Drug Addicts' -- he plays a doctor.  

Donald Trump is sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to North Korea with a gift for Kim Jung Un... a copy of Elton John's Rocket Man

Is Idaho is the new celebrity hangout? Kim Kardashian and her family were there for the 4th! It looks like Wayne Gretzky, Adam Levine, Harry Styles have all visited as well. 

Priyanka Chopa and Nick Jonas are wearing gold rings on THAT finger... so people are speculating!



And JLo posted a photo of her and A-Rod and she's wearing a ring on that finger, so people think she's engaged. But look closer... it doesn't look like an engagement ring. 

 

