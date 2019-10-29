Dirty Laundry: Christie Brinkley's Ex Peter Cook Engaged To College Student

Peter Cook is 60. He's engaged to a 21-year-old. Plus, Kanye is saying weird stuff again. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Christie Brinkley's ex-husband Peter Cook is 60. He's engaged to a 21-year-old college student. The ring is 6 karats. He proposed in Greece. His daughter, Sailor (who was on DTWS), is the same age...

Kevin Hart is not suing his friend over the car crash... but it looks like his friend is suing him for not having the proper safety equipment in the car.

Kanye West did Airpool Karaoke with James Corden. BTW, Kanye is claiming Democrats are brainwashing African Americans and are making them abort their children. He plans on having 7 kids with Kim Kardashian and said that 1 year with her feels like 100.

John Cena is donating $500k to first responders helping with the California firefighters.

