Dirty Laundry: Demi Lovato's Downward Spiral

We're getting conflicting reports on what went down with Demi Lovato. Plus, Britney brings a famous friend on stage... and forgets his name! And happy news for Rachel Platten! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

There are some conflicting reports on the details of Demi Lovato's overdose. Some sources like Us Weekly are saying one of her friends administered the Narcan; that they had it on them because they knew she was at that point. And someone else told TMZ that it WAS heroin, that law enforcement said it was heroin, and that Demi wasn't cooperating after they administered Narcan.

Meanwhile, Demi's mom is by her side and getting her to rehab ASAP. And her friends who were partying with her? Poof! They have scattered and took off! But they cleaned up the place because no drugs were found. AND Demi has been reportedly dating some guy her family doesn't approve of... so there's lots to sort out.

Congratulations to 'Fight Song' songstress, Rachel Platten -- she's pregnant with her first child!

Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized--again! This time by a pick ax.

President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was smashed to pieces https://t.co/Ag5b3RZU8Y pic.twitter.com/Fs8vK167LP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 25, 2018

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 49th birthday earlier this week and she posted a bikini pic. She looks amazing!

Kelsey Grammer wants to bring back Frasier - he met with writers to see if there is any interest!

And Britney Spears brought Andy Cohen on stage at her show last night... and then forgot his name! LOL!

“I don’t know her.” - Britney Spears to Andy Cohen pic.twitter.com/VraFwW9UgB — Brittney Anyon (@brittneylately) July 25, 2018

