Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Did Denise Richards Have An Affair With Brandi Glanville?

Did Denise Richards have an affair with Brandi Glanville? Plus, who is leaving RHONJ? And more drama with Harry and Meghan's royal departure! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

There are rumors flying that Denise Richards (Charlie Sheen's ex) reportedly stopping filming after she had a months-long affair with Brandi Glanville and it was exposed! She denies it, but it will all play out on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And in other Housewives news, Danielle Staub says she's quitting RHONJ and "will never go back to NEW JERSEY." But does that mean she'll join the RHONY cast? Hmm...

And not even 24 hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're stepping back from their royal duties, Madame Tussauds wax museum in London has removed their sculptures from the royal family!

AND we're hearing that Harry defied the Queen! They'd been talking over their decision to step back, but she advised him not to make it public yet and he went ahead and did it, so they could be punished...