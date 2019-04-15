Did Justin Timberlake Say He 'Probably Won't' Tour Again?

His tour wrapped in CT with a big question!

April 15, 2019
Gina J

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows

Justin Timberlake wrapped his "Man of the Woods" tour with two rescheduled shows at Mohegan Sun over the weekend -- and it was AWESOME!  

Related: *NSYNC join Ariana Grande at Coachella

But wait, did he say he "probably won't be doing this again?" Watch the last twenty second of this video! 


Is it true? Is JT DONE with touring? If so, we are already crying!!!!!

 

 

Tags: 
Justin Timberlake