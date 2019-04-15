Did Justin Timberlake Say He 'Probably Won't' Tour Again?

Justin Timberlake wrapped his "Man of the Woods" tour with two rescheduled shows at Mohegan Sun over the weekend -- and it was AWESOME!

Wow. 115 shows, wrapped. THANK YOU to every single person on and off stage who kept us running for the past year and a half... and huge thank you to all of you who came out to see us. You guys are the best fans in the world. Can’t believe it’s over --#MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/yKSXRK0vam — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 14, 2019

This just happened #fangirl #MOTWTOUR @jtimberlake #bucketlist I know I’m just another face in the crowd but this moment meant so much. Thanks for being you, cheers to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/7LNHK7WgE4 — lauren iglesias (@laureniglesias5) April 14, 2019

But wait, did he say he "probably won't be doing this again?" Watch the last twenty second of this video!



Is it true? Is JT DONE with touring? If so, we are already crying!!!!!



