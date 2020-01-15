Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Did Harry Cut Off Friends Once Meghan Got Pregnant?

Did Harry cut off his friends after Meghan was pregnant? Plus, Mark Wahlberg accepts Dr. Oz's challenge! And Jeopardy! crowns its GOAT! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Jeopardy! has crowned its GOAT! Ken Jennings won The Greatest of All Time competition and scored $1 million! The other guys walked away with $250,000 each!

Mark Wahlberg has accepted Dr. Oz's one-legged push-up challenge! He's gonna give Dr. Oz a head start. He said he will eat breakfast AND have an alcholic beverage and still beat him, LOL.

Mark Wahlberg Says Dr. Oz is Dead Wrong About Cancelling Breakfast https://t.co/c6kvcseNah — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2020

Serena Williams, Roger Federer and other tennis stars gathered to raise money for the Australian fires.

Tennis Australia has announced an all-star lineup for a charity exhibition event called Rally for Relief on Rod Laver Arena.https://t.co/Y7CWqgUvCo — 7Sport (@7Sport) January 8, 2020

Meghan Markle's dad will have to testify against her in the tabloid lawsuit...

Prince Harry's friends are reportedly mad at him saying that he cut them all off once Meghan got pregnant.

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are officially done... we'd heard they "cooled off" but it sounds like it's completely over.

Is a Kylie Jenner fan convention happening? Kylie reportedly registered for trademarks on Kylie Con and Kylie Museum.

Kylie Jenner filing trademarks on potential fan convention names https://t.co/NDrqOOCjV0 pic.twitter.com/ItY7xNhmgr — divaswiki (@divaswiki) January 15, 2020

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced this year's inductees including Depeche Mode, T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Doobie Brothers, and Notorious B.I.G.