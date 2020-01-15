Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Did Harry Cut Off Friends Once Meghan Got Pregnant?

January 15, 2020
Gina J
Meghan-Markle-Prince-Harry-.jpg

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Did Harry cut off his friends after Meghan was pregnant? Plus, Mark Wahlberg accepts Dr. Oz's challenge! And Jeopardy! crowns its GOAT! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Jeopardy! has crowned its GOAT! Ken Jennings won The Greatest of All Time competition and scored $1 million! The other guys walked away with $250,000 each!

Mark Wahlberg has accepted Dr. Oz's one-legged push-up challenge! He's gonna give Dr. Oz a head start. He said he will eat breakfast AND have an alcholic beverage and still beat him, LOL.

Serena Williams, Roger Federer and other tennis stars gathered to raise money for the Australian fires.

Meghan Markle's dad will have to testify against her in the tabloid lawsuit... 

Prince Harry's friends are reportedly mad at him saying that he cut them all off once Meghan got pregnant. 

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are officially done... we'd heard they "cooled off" but it sounds like it's completely over.

Is a Kylie Jenner fan convention happening? Kylie reportedly registered for trademarks on Kylie Con and Kylie Museum.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced this year's inductees including Depeche Mode, T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Doobie Brothers, and Notorious B.I.G. 

 

 

